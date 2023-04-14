Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Here are the live-streaming details of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Updated: April 14, 2023 10:53 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Lahore: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first T-20 international at 9:30 PM at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Many key players of New Zealand will miss out on this tour because they participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

Here are the live-streaming details of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

 

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I Date And Venue

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 14. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

 

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV Channels and Live Streaming

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I can be watched on Sony Liv app. Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the PAK vs NZ T20I in India.

 

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable playing XI:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam(C), Iftikhar Ahmed, IM Wasim, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, S Afridi

 

New Zealand: CJ Bowes, WA Young, MS Chapman, DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Ish Sodhi, MJ Henry, AF Milne

Also Read

More News ›
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
PCB Announce Revised Schedule For New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan
Money Talks, Nobody Would Say no to India: Usman Khawaja on Teams Pulling Out of Pakistan Tours
Tom Latham Opens up on 'Hectic 24 Hours' Spent in Islamabad After Tour Cancellation
PCB Gets ₹27 Lakh Biryani Bill For Security Personnel Deployed for New Zealand Team
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

CSK's Special Fans' Train Is Back After A Gap Of 5 Years

CSK's Special Fans' Train Is Back After A Gap Of 5 Years...

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: C...

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Tim...

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni's injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni's injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likel...

Wriddhiman Saha Forces Hardik Pandya To Take Successful DRS Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral

Wriddhiman Saha Forces Hardik Pandya To Take Successful DRS ...

Advertisement