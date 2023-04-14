Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Here are the live-streaming details of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Lahore: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first T-20 international at 9:30 PM at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Many key players of New Zealand will miss out on this tour because they participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I Date And Venue Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 14. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV Channels and Live Streaming Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I can be watched on Sony Liv app. Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the PAK vs NZ T20I in India.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable playing XI: Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam(C), Iftikhar Ahmed, IM Wasim, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, S Afridi