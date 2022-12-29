Fans Laud Kane Williamson After NZ Great Scores His 5th Test Double Century

New Delhi: Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored his fifth double century in Test cricket on Thursday (December 29). The right-handed batter reached the milestone in his team’s opening game of the two-match Test series against Pakistan in Karachi. He reached the milestone with a single on the fifth ball of 195 over of the New Zealand innings. He faced a total of 395 balls. During his stay at the crease he scored 21 fours and one six. He remained unbeaten till the end.

5th double hundred for Kane Williamson, the best in business from New Zealand showing his class. What an incredible player. pic.twitter.com/J7em5k9Tiz Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2022

?? Another masterclass by Kane Williamson. 5th double-century in Tests, the most by any New Zealander. Also, back-to-back 600s by New Zealand against Pakistan – 612-9d today and 659-6d in Christchurch. Williamson scored a 200 in both innings. #PakvNZ Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 29, 2022

What a player keeping Pakistani players on the ground fielding for last two days #KaneWilliamson #PakVsNzl pic.twitter.com/JACHUwjUky Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) December 29, 2022

Williamson registered his fifth double-century, now the most by a NZ batter in the format. He bettered the tally of McCullum, who scored four in his 12-year-old career. Williamson has equaled legends Graeme Smith, Joe Root, Rahul Dravid, and Alastair Cook in this regard. Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli (7).

Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, scored his maiden century in his very first innings against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. That feat, made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut. The Kiwi has scored a hundred against most Test-playing nations with his favourite opposition being Pakistan, against whom he has scored five of his 25 Test hundreds.