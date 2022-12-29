Fans Laud Kane Williamson After NZ Great Scores His 5th Test Double Century

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored his fifth double century in Test cricket on Thursday (December 29). The right-handed batter reached the milestone in his team's opening game of the two-match Test series against Pakistan in Karachi. He reached the milestone with a single on the fifth ball of 195 over of the New Zealand innings. He faced a total of 395 balls. During his stay at the crease he scored 21 fours and one six. He remained unbeaten till the end. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">5th double hundred for Kane Williamson, the best in business from New Zealand showing his class. What an incredible player. <a href="https://t.co/J7em5k9Tiz">pic.twitter.com/J7em5k9Tiz</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1608398230227947520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">?? Another masterclass by Kane Williamson. 5th double-century in Tests, the most by any New Zealander. Also, back-to-back 600s by New Zealand against Pakistan - 612-9d today and 659-6d in Christchurch. Williamson scored a 200 in both innings. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvNZ</a></p> <p></p> Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) <a href="https://twitter.com/MazherArshad/status/1608400247230795777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a player keeping Pakistani players on the ground fielding for last two days <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakVsNzl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakVsNzl</a> <a href="https://t.co/JACHUwjUky">pic.twitter.com/JACHUwjUky</a></p> <p></p> Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) <a href="https://twitter.com/samiprajguru/status/1608399032350814208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kane Williamson ??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvNZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewZealand?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewZealand</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pakistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pakistan</a> <a href="https://t.co/paWUy6QVgT">pic.twitter.com/paWUy6QVgT</a></p> <p></p> CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketnmore/status/1608399507720667136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">Williamson registered his fifth double-century, now the most by a NZ batter in the format. </span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">He bettered the tally of McCullum, who scored four in his 12-year-old career. </span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">Williamson has equaled legends Graeme Smith, <a href="https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/sports/joe-root" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Joe Root</a>, Rahul Dravid, and Alastair Cook in this regard. </span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, <a href="https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/sports/virat-kohli" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Virat Kohli</a> (7).</span> <p></p> <p></p>Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, scored his maiden century in his very first innings against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. That feat, made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut. The Kiwi has scored a hundred against most Test-playing nations with his favourite opposition being Pakistan, against whom he has scored five of his 25 Test hundreds. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;