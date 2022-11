Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final Highlights, T20 WC 2022: PAK Inch Closer In Quest Of Cup Miracle,

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-final ,T20 World Cup 2022, Highlights, Sydney: Kane Williamson (46) held the New Zealand innings together before getting cleaned up by Shaheen Shah Afridi as Daryl Mitchell continues to take the attack to the Pakistanis. Jimmy Nesham is the new batter for the Kiwis as New Zealand eye a score in excess of 150 in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Pakistan got the perfect start as they dismissed the danger man Finn Allen in the first over itself. Finn hit the boundary on the first ball but Afridi’s comeback was absolutely astonishing. Thereafter, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway have tried to rebuild for New Zealand but Pakistan bowlers were right on the money. Conway took the long walk back, courtesy – a Shadab Khan direct-hit while Mohammad Nawaz got the better of danger man Glenn Phillips. Babar Azam will be mighty pleased with the way his team has fielded today up until now.

NZ vs PAK Semi Final, Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan Playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi