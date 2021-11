17.1 Hasan Ali to Chris Greaves, no run, NOT OUT! Good-length ball, on leg. Greaves makes room and looks to play it on the off side but gets an edge. The ball carries through to the keeper as Mohammad Rizwan dives in front to gather it. The umpire wants to check if it’s a clean catch. The soft signal is not out. Replay shows that the ball bounced in front of him.Â