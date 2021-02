7.1 Keshav Maharaj to Imran Butt, 1 run, EDGY…DROPPED! A regulation catch and Bavuma has let this one through the hands. A very poor effort. Flighted around off, spins away after hitting the deck, Butt comes forward looking to block this one but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes towards the first slip fielder where Bavuma does not grab this one. Just a single in the end.Â