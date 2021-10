The Proteas batters struggled a bit against the Afghans. Batting first, they managed to put 145, that too, courtesy to Aiden Markram’s knock of 48. He had a good run in the Indian T20 League and is entering the World Cup in rich form. Heading into this fixture, the other batters would also look to contribute some runs as well. Their bowlers did the job against Afghanistan by restricting them to 104. South Africa have never won a T20 World Cup and this time around, they would look to change their fortunes. Today is the one final chance for both sides to iron out their flaws before the main tournament starts. Stay tuned for further updates.Â