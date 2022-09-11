Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Dubai: Pakistan will clash against Sri Lanka in the final match of the continental cricket tournament Asia Cup 2022 Final at Dubai International Stadium on 11th September from 7:30 PM IST. Both teams played their last Super Four stage match against each other, In which Sri Lanka took the victory while chasing the target of 121 runs. The island nation has won all the 3 Super Four stage matches while Pakistan has won only 2 of their Super Four games. Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan and Dasun Shanaka from Sri Lanka can play important roles for their respective teams in the match. Also, Toss will play a crucial role in the game.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match be broadcasted?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.