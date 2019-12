Just before the start, Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis is caught down for a quick chat with Danny Morrison. Waqar Yonis hopes that his boys enjoy as much as he does. Reminds us that he made his debut and tells us that there is something on offer for the pacers and he hopes that his bowlers can do a good job. Tells that they knew that rain would play a part and there was a bit of a grass and hence they went with 4 pacers. Waqar says that they are bringing back Yasir Shah and he is hopeful that he can do a good job as he has done in the past. Tells their bowlers are a work in progress as they are young and he expects them to become a force to reckon with in the next 6 months or a year.