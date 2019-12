16.2 Mohammad Abbas to Kusal Mendis, out, OUT! That is clean as a whistle! Mendis is out of here. Another stand which had started to build has been cut short. Exactly what Pakistan want, they need to keep picking wickets at regular intervals. Abbas is the breakthrough provider once again. He is rewarded for the second time to keep hitting the right lines and lengths. This is on a length again and on off, Mendis lunges forward to play the original trajectory but the ball moves away. Kisses the outside edge and goes low towards first slip where Sohail pouches it. The Pakistan players start celebrating but Mendis stands his ground. Umpires have a chat and then take it upstairs. SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT! Replays also suggest it is a clean catch. Can Pakistan take at least another before Stumps?