Solid end to the day for the hosts and they have not just managed to get through the day not just without losing a wicket but they have also managed to reduce the deficit to 23. Abid Ali has once again looked good and Shan has supported him well. They have managed to score at over 4 rpo and this match looks evenly poised. Sri Lanka will be disappointed with their efforts with the ball as they would have liked to have at least one wicket before the end of day’s play.