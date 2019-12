What about the Lankan bowling? Well, they got absolutely nothing from the surface and kept toiling hard. The pacers came charging in and the spinners, Embuldeniya and Perera to bowled well without any success. Lahiru Kumara was their only bowler who managed to pick a couple of scalps but they came quite late as the first session for them went wicketless. Lahiru removed Shan first in the last over before Tea and then struck again to remove Abid Ali in the final session.