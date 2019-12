Niroshan Dickwella is having a chat with Roshan Abeysinghe. On his knock last evening, Dikka says that he had a chat with Oshada Fernando and made a plan. Stresses that first he played defensively but missed a couple of balls. Then, he adds that he chose to attack. Feels unfortunate that he got out after the century stand but believes that reverse sweep is his strength and he will not stop playing anything which is his strength. Honestly says that the match went away from Sri Lanka on Day 3 and if someone from his team had batted strongly, they might not have been in this situation. On what different they could have done in the second innings with the ball, Niroshan says that they could have maintained more consistency and intensity.