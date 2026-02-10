Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming Details. Find out the time, venue, and how to watch live in India.

PAK vs USA

Pakistan will look to bury past demons when they take on a confident United States in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The match carries extra significance, coming 20 months after the USA stunned Pakistan with a famous victory during their World Cup debut in 2024, a result that put the Americans firmly on the global cricket map.

The USA, which fell short against India in their tournament opener, will be eager to replicate that historic upset and prove they can compete with the big teams consistently.

Batting woes plague both sides

Both teams enter the game with concerns over their batting units. Pakistan appeared in control while chasing 148 against the Netherlands, but suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. They narrowly scraped through thanks to a crucial contribution from Faheem Ashraf, but the batting fragility has raised serious questions.

Babar Azam returns to T20 cricket and will be under scrutiny.

Opener Saim Ayub is expected to deliver more consistent performances after limited returns in recent matches.

USA pushed defending champions India hard at Wankhede Stadium but failed to capitalize despite a strong bowling display. Captain Monank Patel admitted the top order played too many risky shots in the power play, leading to their downfall.

Senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar will look to bounce back after a below-par outing.

There are also fitness concerns around Ali Khan, who left the field injured against India.

USA’s advantage in Sri Lankan conditions

The USA has been training in Sri Lanka for some time and is familiar with the local conditions. This could give them an edge in the evening game at the SSC Ground, where dew and pitch behavior might play a role.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be desperate to find rhythm and avoid another upset. The 2024 loss still lingers, and the Babar-led side will aim to send a strong message with a convincing performance.

Both teams have the talent to win, but execution-especially with the bat- will decide the outcome in this high-stakes Group D encounter.

When and where will the Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 take place?

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 10, 2026, Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 live telecast and live stream in India?

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app, and telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Pakistan vs USA Squads ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq

United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir

