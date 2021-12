West Indies are a depleted side coming into this T20I series as they will be taking the field without some of their T20 stalwarts in Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. The side also had a setback after three players from their 15-man squad returned with Covid positive results and the visitors now have only 12 players to choose from. Their skipper, Nicholas Pooran would be eager to start on a winning note and will look to lead from the front in the absence of some senior players. The likes of Rovman Powell and Darren Bravo have a huge responsibility on their shoulders as they have heaps of experience when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Will the visitors stun Pakistan and draw the first blood in this three-match T20I series? We’ll find that shortly. Toss and team news in a while.