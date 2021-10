West Indies, the defending champions, seem to be a top side on paper and they are known to play fearless cricket, especially in this format of the game. This is one side that has a number of match-winners and they certainly know how to play in a mega event like the T20 World Cup. Kieron Pollard and his men would look to regroup before the league stage and it will be interesting to see their approach going into this warm-up game. We can expect a lot of entertainment as West Indies has a power-packed batting lineup that can demolish any bowling unit on their day. Will the men in maroon get a win under their belt in their first warm-up game? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.