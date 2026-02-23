Pakistani players ignored in The Hundred? PCB raises concerns with ECB over IPL owned teams

PCB plans to contact ECB over reports Pakistani players may be excluded from The Hundred 2026 auction by IPL-linked franchises.

pakistan-cricket-team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to formally contact the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over reports that Pakistani players might be ignored by Indian-owned teams in this year’s The Hundred player auction.

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport on Sunday, PCB officials are expected to write to the ECB and ask them to make sure Pakistani players get fair treatment during the auction, which is set for March 11 and 12.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Media reports in England say that agents for Pakistani cricketers have been told they are not in consideration for Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds – the four franchises owned by groups linked to IPL teams.

PCB officials worried about blanket exclusion

Sources close to the matter told Telecom Asia Sport that PCB sees any complete avoidance of Pakistani players as against the spirit of fairness and inclusion that the ECB always talks about.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, through Salman Naseer, is due to write to the ECB asking them to ensure Pakistani players are not treated unfairly,” sources said.

“Any bias would go against the ECB’s commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for Asian players.“

The report also pointed out the strong cricket ties between England and Pakistan in the past, and said concerns about Pakistani players in The Hundred had come up before.

Past participation shows it can work

Last season, Pakistani players Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir played for Northern Superchargers, showing that it is possible and successful for them to take part.

This year, dozens of Pakistani players – both men and women – have put their names forward for the auction, showing how much interest there is from Pakistan.

Support from English cricketers

The issue has also got attention in England’s cricket circles. England white-ball captain Harry Brook, who plays for Sunrisers Leeds (one of the Indian-owned franchise), spoke about it during the T20 World Cup 2026.

“Pakistan have been a great cricket nation for many years and have some awesome players… It would be a shame not to see some of them in The Hundred,” Brook said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also asked the ECB to look into the situation carefully.

More about fairness than auction strategy

For Pakistan, this is not just about who gets picked in the auction – it is about whether a global tournament like The Hundred truly follows its values of diversity and fairness for all players.

As the auction gets closer, everyone is watching to see if the ECB will step in and make sure things are handled properly.

However, it will be very hard for the ECB to prove that franchises did not pick Pakistani players just because of team needs and auction choices, rather than any deliberate decision to avoid them.