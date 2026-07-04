Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is in a spin as his possible selection for the two-match Test series in the West Indies will hurt his chances to feature in The Hundred in the UK, where he was bought by an Indian owner, Sunrisers Leeds, a news report said on Friday.

Abrar Ahmed faces a country-versus-club dilemma

Abrar is facing the country v club debate, and he will have to decide whether to join the national team for red-ball cricket or his franchise for white-ball cricket, a report in Telecom Asia Sport said. “Abrar and his agent are in a fix because if he is selected for the Test team to play in the West Indies, it will affect his participation in The Hundred, which will start four days before the first Test,” sources said.

The Hundred starts from July 21, while the first Test commences on July 25.

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Abrar’s signing caused a major controversy in Indian cricket circles as the Kavya Maran-owned franchise Sunrisers Leeds came under fire for signing the Pakistani player for a big sum of 190,000 pounds (approx. INR 2.3 crore).

Kavya Maran had faced online backlash with fans criticising the move and accusing the franchise of ignoring national sentiment. The controversy intensified after reports suggested that Kavya herself raised the paddle during the bidding war that secured the services of a Pakistani spinner.

Sources close to Abrar’s agent said it would be a big blow if the spinner is not released to take part in The Hundred. “Sunrisers Leeds owner has faced backlash from 140 billion people and has resisted that, so it will be imperative that Abrar plays in The Hundred,” sources told telecomasia.net.

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All eyes are on Pakistan’s Test squad announcement

Pakistan’s national selection committee is due to announce the squad for the two-Test series on Monday, and they are considering Abrar as they need a leg-spinner, who is seen as a strong weapon against the West Indies batters.

India halted bilateral cricket with Pakistan in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, blamed on militants based across the border. The two countries only play each other in multi-national events like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup.

The boycott came a few months after Pakistan players featured in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since then, Pakistani players have been banned from the IPL, while all Indian owners of teams in Leagues around the world do not select them. It was only following a threat by the England and Wales Cricket Board that “no discrimination” would be allowed against Pakistan players that Sunrisers Leeds bought Abrar in the auction.

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With IANS Inputs.