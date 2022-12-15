New Delhi: Pakistan’s young pace machine Naseem Shah has cemented his spot in Pakistan’s team after stellar performances with the ball for the past few years. He made his international debut for Pakistan back in 2019 and has been a key member ever since. Naseem was also a crucial asset for his team reaching the final of the recent T20 World Cup played in Australia.

Then 16 years old had a tough start to his career. He lost his mother on the day before his international debut. A day that was supposed to be the most important day of his career was also the saddest day of his life.

Naseem Shah opened up on the incident after three years during an interview with Sky Sports Cricket. He said “I was too attached with my mom. When I was 12, I left home because of cricket. I shifted to Lahore. When my debut came, she called me a day before and I told her, ‘tomorrow is my debut’. She didn’t use to watch TV, she didn’t understand cricket. But I told her, ‘you must watch the game tomorrow because I’m playing, I’ll be live on TV’.She was so happy, she said she would come to Lahore to watch the game. When I woke up, the management came to me and said, ‘you mom has passed away’.”

“For the next six-to-eight months, I struggled so much. No one thinks about what’s going inside you. I used to have a lot of medicines, I saw my mom everywhere. I used to think about her a lot. Whenever you play for Pakistan, everyone expects performances from you. I had a lot of injuries during that time as well, so it was a tough time. I learned from it, though. I’m stronger now. My (Pakistan) debut was the toughest day of my life. I can manage when I’m not performing well now, because I know how tough it was,” Naseem added.