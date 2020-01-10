Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has once again drawn trolls with his latest comments. On Thursday, a video surfaced on the internet where Ahmed can be seen working out in a gym. He is also heard saying, ” we are looking gora bro” (We are looking fair). The casual racist comment on skin colour has not gone down well with fans who are lashing out at him. This is not the first time the 32-year-old has faced the wrath of fans for his callous act.

Here is the video that is being criticised:

“We are looking Gora bro” (vid courtesy Shehzar Mohammad insta) pic.twitter.com/JlrlluGxIj Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

sarfaraz’s inferiority complex with kala and gora is real, and it is very backwards Muhammad Rehan (@Muhamma17607269) January 9, 2020

Sedha bnda with zero performance Fitness honay sy agr bnda comeback kr sakta to Ahmad shehazd na kr ly zafar Mehmood (@lets_go_life) January 9, 2020

Racist bastard zain (@zainlodhi) January 9, 2020

Poor from Sarfaraz after calling Andile Phelukwayo as Kaala 😂 cricketgeek (@cricketgeek8) January 9, 2020

Sarfaraz paida hi memes banne ke liye hua he😂 Circuit (@circuiteswar) January 9, 2020

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket after he was axed from the national side.

“I don’t think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and One-day cricket. He can come back to the national team, he should focus on domestic cricket,” Khan said on being quizzed about Sarfaraz.

Also last year, Ahmed was heard making racist comments towards South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

In an ODI match at Durban, stump mic had caught Sarfaraz saying:”Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?”