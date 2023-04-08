Advertisement

Best players list of PAL vs IDK, DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 8, 2023 12:50 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023: Best players list of PAL vs IDK, DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 8, Sunday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

 

PAL vs IDK My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sachin Suresh

Batters: Abishek Krishna P M, Aksah K, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Babu and Vishnu Renjith

All-Rounders: Akhil Scaria and Anand Joseph

Bowlers: Ajith Raj, Ajmal A and Naufal Naaz

Captain: Akhil Scaria

Vice-Captain: Sachin Baby

PAL vs IDK Probable XI

DCA Palakkad: S Sachin(WK), Vinod-PV(WK), Jishnu-A, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anandhu-CM, R Harikrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Akshay-TK, Ashwin Anand, Ajith Raj, Ajmal-A

DCA Idukki: Anand Suresh(WK), Sachin Baby, Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akhil Scaria, Anandhu Prasad, M Sebastin, Febin Albert, Gowtham Mohan, Vishnu Viswam

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

