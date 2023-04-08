PAL vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between DCA Palakkad vs DCA Idukki will take place at 01:15 PM IST
Start Time: April 8, Sunday, 01:40 PM IST
Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba
PAL vs IDK My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Sachin Suresh
Batters: Abishek Krishna P M, Aksah K, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Babu and Vishnu Renjith
All-Rounders: Akhil Scaria and Anand Joseph
Bowlers: Ajith Raj, Ajmal A and Naufal Naaz
Captain: Akhil Scaria
Vice-Captain: Sachin Baby
PAL vs IDK Probable XI
DCA Palakkad: S Sachin(WK), Vinod-PV(WK), Jishnu-A, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anandhu-CM, R Harikrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Akshay-TK, Ashwin Anand, Ajith Raj, Ajmal-A
DCA Idukki: Anand Suresh(WK), Sachin Baby, Albin Alias, Vishnu N Babu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akhil Scaria, Anandhu Prasad, M Sebastin, Febin Albert, Gowtham Mohan, Vishnu Viswam
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
