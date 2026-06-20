Paraguay down Turkey despite early red card drama in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

Matias Galarza’s record-breaking early strike and a resilient defensive display helped 10-man Paraguay secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday, keeping their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes alive while eliminating the Turks from the tournament.

Paraguay suffer setback after early red card

Paraguay, who lost 4-1 to the United States in their first Group D match, got off to a great start when Galarza scored just 64 seconds into the game. The midfielder hit a powerful low shot from 25 meters that beat the goalkeeper, setting a new record for the fastest goal of the tournament. This goal surpassed the previous record of 71 seconds set by Morocco’s Ismael Saibari against Scotland earlier that day.

The South Americans seemed comfortable for much of the first half. However, they faced a big setback in first-half stoppage time when Miguel Almiron received a straight red card. The Paraguay midfielder was the first player in World Cup history to be penalized under FIFA’s new disciplinary rule for covering his mouth during a confrontation with Turkey’s Mert Muldur. After a VAR review, the decision was upheld, forcing Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 players.

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Paraguay secure first tournament points

This new rule, introduced before the tournament, requires a red card for players who cover their mouths during confrontations. FIFA implemented the rule after Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni was accused of making discriminatory remarks toward Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior while hiding his mouth.

Despite being down to 10 players, Paraguay put up a strong defensive effort after halftime. Turkey dominated possession and launched multiple attacks seeking an equalizer, but Paraguay’s defense held firm to maintain their slim lead.

The win marked an incredible turnaround for Paraguay after their heavy opening loss and gave them their first points of the tournament. For Turkey, who also lost their opening match, this defeat dashed their hopes of advancing from Group D. Meanwhile, Paraguay remains in contention as they approach the final matches of the group stage.

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With IANS Inputs.