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Paraguay stun four-time champions Germany in dramatic penalty shootout at FIFA World Cup 2026

Paraguay stunned four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout to book their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after a thrilling 1-1 draw in regulation time. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 30, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Published On Jun 30, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 30, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Paraguay Stun Germany on Penalties

Paraguay Stun Germany on Penalties

Paraguay knocked out four-time champions Germany with a wild penalty shootout (4-3) win after the two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time in the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 here at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Paraguay knock out Germany in dramatic penalty shootout

Germany had never lost on penalties at the FIFA World Cup. After being down and out seemingly, Manuel Neuer got them back on level terms, only for Paraguay to finally seize their third spot-kick shot at reaching the last 16.

Julio Enciso put La Albirroja ahead in the 42nd minute. The Germans used their own aerial prowess to equalise with Kai Havertz diverting Florian Wirtz’s cross into the bottom corner. After another header, from Jonathan Tah, was ruled out, the tie went to a shootout.

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Gill repelled two penalties in it to leave the Paraguayans all but through, only for Manuel Neuer to inspire a remarkable fightback. Finally, with what was the third spot-kick the Paraguayans had to progress, Jose Canale kept his cool to send Gustavo Alfaro’s charges through.

Manuel Neuer’s heroics go in vain

Germany started the penalty shootout but immediately found themselves on the back foot when Kai Havertz hit his spot-kick straight at the Paraguay goalkeeper. Mauricio capitalised on the error by burying his shot into the corner, though Joshua Kimmich quickly responded for the Germans, hesitating before confidently converting his effort.

Gustavo Gomez then struck well to put Paraguay ahead 2-1, only for Jamal Musiala to level the score at 2-2 with an effortless finish. The drama intensified as Matias Galarza successfully converted to put Paraguay on the brink of victory after Nick Woltemade’s subsequent effort for Germany was saved.

However, the four-time champions clung on as Antonio Sanabria saw his potential match-winning strike repelled, allowing Nadiem Amiri to step up and coolly make it 3-3.

With a second chance at glory dangling before Paraguay, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer delivered another clutch moment to keep Germany alive by denying Fabian Balbuena. Yet, the South Americans would not be denied a third time, as Jose Canale stepped up and buried his decisive effort to spectacularly knock Germany out of the tournament.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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