Parth Jindal shares an EMOTIONAL message for Kuldeep Yadav after trade to Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal bid an emotional farewell to Kuldeep Yadav while welcoming Rishabh Pant back to the franchise after the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed a blockbuster trade between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2027 season.

Parth Jindal thanks Kuldeep Yadav after DC-LSG trade move

The trade will see wicketkeeper-batter Pant return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he spent the first nine seasons of his IPL career, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav heads to Lucknow Super Giants after five successful seasons with DC.

Reacting to the move, Jindal paid tribute to Kuldeep’s contribution to the franchise and expressed confidence that the spinner would continue to excel with his new team.

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“Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last five years at Delhi Capitals. You have been a core part of our team, and you will be sorely missed. Go well, you are a champion player, and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground,” Jindal wrote on social media.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals; salary drops from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore, Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG

Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals after difficult LSG stint

Kuldeep leaves Delhi Capitals after a highly productive stint in which he claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the team’s most dependable match-winners with the ball.

Jindal also welcomed Pant back to the Capitals setup, expressing hope that the wicketkeeper-batter would rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings.

“Rishabh – Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi,” he added.

Pant’s return marks a homecoming for one of the franchise’s most iconic players. The wicketkeeper-batter represented Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024, making a record 111 appearances for the franchise and captaining the side in 43 matches across four seasons.

Pant had moved to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025 for a record Rs 27 crore fee but endured a difficult two-year spell with the franchise. LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025 before ending at the bottom of the table in IPL 2026. Pant also stepped down as captain before the conclusion of the 2026 season.

The IPL confirmed on Tuesday that Pant will rejoin Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore, while Kuldeep will move to Lucknow Super Giants at his existing salary of Rs 13.5 crore.

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With IANS Inputs.