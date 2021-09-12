New Delhi: Following Ajinkya Rahane’s poor run of form in the England tour, plaudits and fans want the Virat Kohli-led side to rethink his spot in the XI. In what could be called an abysmal Test series against England, Rahane scored a paltry 109 runs at a meager average of 15.57 in the four Tests against the hosts.

India’s vice-captain is way better than what his records suggest and hence former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has made a big statement. The ex-India wicketkeeper reckons he has seen the last of Rahane.

In a video shared on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Patel was asked if this could be the end of the road for Ajinkya Rahane. He responded: “I feel it might have been Ajinkya Rahane’s last innings. Rahane’s peak batting average of 51.4 in 2016 and from there he has come to 39. The form has gone down considerably.”

Patel feels questions are bound to be there as the consistency is not there.

“That means the consistency is not there, there is no doubt about that. There is definitely a pattern for Ajinkya Rahane. There will definitely be questions asked about players who are not consistent,” he added.

Patel feels that Rahane is stuck to the crease and his feet are not moving forward and that is leading to his dismissals.

“We are seeing the technical faults. The front shoulder has opened up because of which his foot is not going forward. He is playing from the crease many times,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final Test has been cancelled after a member of the touring party tested positive for Covid and hence the Indian players did not want to risk anything.