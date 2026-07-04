Parthiv Patel urges Gautam Gambhir to send the right message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Indian team will play their second match of the T20I series against England. Where they are eyes are looking for a victory and get a lead in the series. However, fans and cricket experts’ eyes are looking for something else.

Despite the growing hype, Sooryavanshi is still waiting for his India debut

There’s a still a big question around the star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is still waiting to play his maiden game for the Indian team. He was also in the squad for the Ireland tour. But couldn’t get the chance to play in the team. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased some defining knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Rajasthan Royals (RR), which helped him to make his name bigger and got him the chance to be selected for the Indian squad.

Many fans are waiting for his debut and urging Indian management and selectors to pick him for the playing XI for the upcoming clash against England, which will be played today. Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir is moving forward with a different approach as he prefers his experienced players to play some games instead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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Parthiv Patel urges Gambhir to send the right message

Ahead of this ongoing scenario, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest players of all time, Parthiv Patel urged Gautam Gambhir and Indian management to send a correct message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“I feel that at some point in this series (against England), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity. But at this point in time, communication is something which is very important. You know, when you are part of a coaching staff, you have to make sure that you are giving away the right signals to a batter.“

“Even if you are not going to make him play, you have to tell him that fact. He’s a 15-year-old kid. You have to speak to him carefully. You have to teach him a little patience,” he added.

Right now, Sooryavanshi is behind Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan in the race for a place, with all three playing an important part in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win.

“Talking about Sanju Samson, he was the Player of the Series in the World Cup. You have Ishan Kishan, who is batting at No. 3 and is the No. 1 ICC-ranked player. No. 2 is Abhishek Sharma. At this point in time, there is no place, and you have to communicate that really well to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” Parthiv added.

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