Pat Cummins Disagrees With Rohit Sharma's 'Three Match Series For WTC Final' Remark

Rohit even addressed his desire to see a three-match series for the next WTC Final. However, Pat Cummins was not a fan of this idea.

Updated: June 11, 2023 8:14 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: After suffering their second straight defeat in the World Test Championship Final through a 209-run loss to Australia at The Oval, India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the side let themselves down a little bit with their bowling on Day One of the marquee final.

Rohit even addressed his desire to see a three-match series for the next WTC Final. He said, "I would like to have 3 matches in the final after 2 years of hard work but we need to look at the window as well, if there are 3 tests for the final in the next cycle, it will be ideal."

The Australian skipper Pat Cummins was quick to reply to this and said "We already won the WTC Trophy. Not only 3 match series for WTC Final, there can be 16 match series. There is only one chance in Olympics and players win the medals."

Australia Create History With 209 Runs Over India

Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, due to being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, also their first-ever WTC crown, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

The defeat means India's agonising wait to win an ICC title, which has been going on for almost ten years, continues. It is also their second straight loss in the WTC Finals after New Zealand defeated them by eight wickets in the inaugural edition of the one-off title clash at Southampton in 2021.

(with IANS inputs)

