Updated: February 19, 2023 4:33 PM IST | Edited By: Debayan Bhattacharya
New Delhi: Indian cricket team registered a phenomenal victory against Australia in the 2nd Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara was the centre of attraction in the match as the latter achieved the big milestone of playing 100 test matches in his international career.

On this occasion, Australian captain Patrick Cummins visited Pujara and gave him a Jersey signed by all of the squad members of the Australian cricket team.

BCCI shared the picture of Cummins gifting the jersey to Cheteshwar Pujara and termed it as the spirit of cricket.

