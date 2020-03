Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell And David Warner to Miss IPL 2020? Cricket Australia to Review IPL Contracts |

There will be no Australian cricketers in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the local Australian media reported on Tuesday. In the wake of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus, Cricket Australia might force the likes of Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to give up their lucrative contracts with IPL franchises. The IPL has been postponed till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths.

The news did not comes as a surprise as CA had decided to cancel all cricketing activities for the remainder of the season due to coronavirus outbreak. New South Wales (NSW) have been declared champions of the Sheffield Shield 2019-20 after the final gets called off.

Cricket Australia has not directed the players officially with its chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday saying that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds to compete in the 2020 IPL or not.

“We can provide advice. We’re conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader… to advise them in that regard,” Roberts said.

“And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances.” The Australian newspaper reported that Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit its players to participate in the IPL or The Hundred series in the UK. There are 17 Australian players contracted with different IPL franchisees.

The Australia report said that pacer Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be asked to give up their rich contracts. Cummins had become the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth USD 3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Australia pace ace Cummins had become the highest-paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth 15.50 crore. He was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL Player Auction last year in December.

Meanwhile, explosive all-rounder Maxwell was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping 10.75 crore at the auction.