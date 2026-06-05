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Pat Cummins hails THIS star, who eliminated SRH from IPL 2026, says ‘Wish he was still in high school…’

Pat Cummins opens up on a star player for his impressive form and aggressive batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His name is...

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 05, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Published On Jun 05, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 05, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Pat Cummins hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Pat Cummins hails a star player for impressive IPL 2026 form

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been officially completed. This season was filled full of twists and turns. In this edition of IPL, most of the players succeed in showcasing their potential and make an impressive knock for their side.

This young star stole the show in IPL 2026

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, there was one player who grabbed everyone’s attention. Not even the crowd, some legendary plyers also praised him for his excellent performance and form for his side throughout the season. The reality is, it was his second season in the IPL. Now, it’s time to talk about the golden talent, who smashed some of the greatest bowlers with his brilliant hitting ability. Yes, you guessed it right, star Rajasthan Royals player, who helped his side to reach new heights in the tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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This 15-year-old boy played a crucial role for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi showcased a dangerous batting performance. Most of the experienced players felt a bit of pressure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his dangerous side in the knockout stage.

Also Read: Former Indian legend opens up on removing Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain, says…

Pat Cummins praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his impressive IPL 2026 form

In the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) played their first clash against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin of 47 runs. In that match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a match-winning innings for his side as he scored 97 runs off 29 balls. In his knock, he smashed 5 fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 334. There was a moment in the match, when this young boy missed his hundred as SRH bowler Praful Hinge dismissed him.

Reflecting on the knock, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, Pat Cummins, praised his hitting ability and adored his talent: “He’s a talent. He hits the ball a long way, he hits very hard. Margins for error are very small. He’s a real talent, pretty tough to bowl to.

Wishing he was in high school, so I didn’t have to bowl at him. It’s just incredible. Like, I don’t think I’ve seen batting like that, let alone from a 15-year-old kid. Whether he’s 30 or 15, he’s just a very good hitter of the ball,” he added.

Also Read: “Was getting bored.” Sunrisers Hyderabad star all-rounder’s shocking statement about IPL leaves fans stunned!

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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