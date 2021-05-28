In his prime, MS Dhoni was one of the most feared batsmen at the backend of the innings. He had the capability of not only taking his team over the line but also come up with a last-ball six in a pressure situation. Dhoni certainly had nerves of steel. Australian pacer Pat Cummins who has had the opportunity to bowl to Dhoni feels it is very difficult to come up with the perfect ball against the former India captain.

During a recent interactive session with fans on social media, Cummins was asked what would he do if he had to defend six runs off the last ball with Dhoni on strike. Cummins admitted that he has seen many videos where Dhoni is smashing a sixer of the last ball. Cummins also pointed out that it is difficult to bowl to him because he can even smash yorkers. Cummins said if he was in such a position, he would stay away from the yorker and look to bowl a bouncer or a slower delivery.

“I think I have seen like a million videos of Dhoni hitting sixes off bowlers who missed yorkers. So I wouldn’t bowl a yorker, maybe a bouncer or slower ball or a wide yorker. I prefer not to be in that position,” Pat Cummins said.

Cummins has got the prized scalp of Dhoni two times in his life and it has been during a T20I on both occasions. He got the wicket while playing for his national side.