Australia skipper Pat Cummins will return home from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to personal reasons. Cummins, however, will join the Australian side ahead of the third Test in Indore. According to a NewsCorp report, the Australian skipper will travel to Sydney for a couple of days before returning to India for the third Test in Indore on March 1. Meanwhile, Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who returned home for the birth of his baby, is set to join the Australian squad for the third Test.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia was thrashed by India in the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Delhi. Having bowled out for a score of 113 in the second inning and setting India a target of 114, Australia conceded a defeat by 6 wickets. Cummins was not happy with Australian surrender in Delhi and cited poor shot selection as the cause for the shambolic defeat.

"Nagpur maybe [we] underplayed it, we probably overplayed it here at times in the second innings," Cummins said. "You've got to find a way to try and put pressure back on the bowlers. They're really, really good bowlers, especially in these conditions. Probably just at times maybe just overplayed it.

"I thought they bowled really well. It's not easy out there. But perhaps some guys went away from their methods.

"Each batter has their own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots which might not be our preferred method."

Australia need to win the remaining two Tests to square off the series but given how they have batted in the series, where they have managed only one 200+ score in four innings, things won't be easy for the visitors.