Pat Cummins Rushes Back To Australia Due To Personal Reasons

Pat Cummins Rushes Back To Australia Due To Personal Reasons

Meanwhile, Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who returned home for the birth of his baby, is set to join the Australian squad for the third Test.

Updated: February 20, 2023 8:35 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Australia skipper Pat Cummins will return home from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to personal reasons. Cummins, however, will join the Australian side ahead of the third Test in Indore. According to a NewsCorp report, the Australian skipper will travel to Sydney for a couple of days before returning to India for the third Test in Indore on March 1. Meanwhile, Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who returned home for the birth of his baby, is set to join the Australian squad for the third Test.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia was thrashed by India in the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Delhi. Having bowled out for a score of 113 in the second inning and setting India a target of 114, Australia conceded a defeat by 6 wickets. Cummins was not happy with Australian surrender in Delhi and cited poor shot selection as the cause for the shambolic defeat.

"Nagpur maybe [we] underplayed it, we probably overplayed it here at times in the second innings," Cummins said. "You've got to find a way to try and put pressure back on the bowlers. They're really, really good bowlers, especially in these conditions. Probably just at times maybe just overplayed it.

"I thought they bowled really well. It's not easy out there. But perhaps some guys went away from their methods.

"Each batter has their own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots which might not be our preferred method."

Australia need to win the remaining two Tests to square off the series but given how they have batted in the series, where they have managed only one 200+ score in four innings, things won't be easy for the visitors.

Also Read

More News ›
Pat Cummins Rushes Back To Australia Due To Personal Reasons
Once Smith And Warner Retire...: Michael Vaughan's Brutally Honest Review Of Australia Post Defeat In Delhi Test
IND Vs AUS: Pat Cummins Points Out Mistakes After Australia 2nd Test Loss Against India
IND vs AUS: Delhi Win Pushes India Closer To Spot In WTC Final, South Africa Out Of The Race
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Reply To Manjrekar On "Do You Think Sweep is An Option" | Watch Here
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Pat Cummins Rushes Back To Australia Due To Personal Reasons...

Once Smith And Warner Retire...: Michael Vaughan's Brutally ...

Live Streaming Of India Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: W...

IND Vs AUS: Pat Cummins Points Out Mistakes After Australia ...

IND vs AUS: Delhi Win Pushes India Closer To Spot In WTC Fin...

Advertisement