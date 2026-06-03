Pat Cummins set to skip IPL 2027? Australia captain drops major hint

Australia captain Pat Cummins has hinted that he could give IPL 2027 a miss as he looks to carefully manage his workload during a demanding period for the national team. With several major assignments lined up over the next 18 months, the fast bowler said his focus remains firmly on international cricket and that a decision on his IPL participation will be taken closer to the tournament.

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Busy calendar forces Cummins to weigh his options

Australia are set for a challenging year that includes a four-Test series in India, the historic 150th anniversary Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and a high-profile Ashes campaign. The ODI World Cup in southern Africa is also scheduled later in the year, making it one of the busiest stretches in recent memory for the Australian side.

Given the packed schedule, Cummins admitted that sacrifices may have to be made at some point.

“Something has got to give at some stage next year, and it’s not going to be test matches or an ODI World Cup,” Cummins said.

“I will make a call a lot closer and work with the franchise to see what makes sense. Things can change. I’ve had a couple of injuries pop up, so I don’t really want to lock in anything,” he added.

Test cricket and World Cup remain top priorities

The Australian skipper made it clear that representing his country in Test cricket and the ODI World Cup will continue to take precedence over franchise tournaments.

“The priorities for me are always the Test matches and that ODI World Cup. I dare say if I play all of India, I need some sort of break before a pretty gruelling Ashes series,” Cummins explained.

The fast bowler has dealt with injury concerns in the past, including back-related issues, and is keen to ensure he remains fit for Australia’s biggest assignments.

Australia could rotate pacers ahead of Ashes

Cummins also suggested that Australia may need to carefully manage the workload of its pace attack during the upcoming season. Senior bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc could be given additional rest if required, especially with the Ashes looming.

“It’s possible. I think we’re fairly open-minded to anything, as we’ve seen over the last couple of years. I see a world where we’re potentially winding some bowlers down, even say at the back end of an Indian series if they don’t look like they’re going to play, to give them an extra rest ahead of the Ashes,” Cummins said.

Cummins excited about Australia’s upcoming challenges

Despite the heavy workload, Cummins believes the next phase could become one of the most memorable periods of his career and for the current Australian team.

“It’s going to be a big push the next 18 months or so, but I think we’ll look back on it hopefully and see it as one of the more rewarding periods of our career,” he said.

Who could lead the franchise if Cummins misses IPL 2027?

Cummins missed the first seven matches of IPL 2026 before joining the squad and eventually guiding the side into the playoffs. In the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan was named as stand-in captain and showed excellent leadership skills. Kishan is likely to be the top-choice to lead the team if Cummins misses out of IPL 2027.