Pat Cummins To Miss India ODIs, Steve Smith Named Captain

Pat Cummins, who returned home after the second Test, will stay in Australia following the demise of his mother.

New Delhi: Australia Captain Pat Cummins will not take part in the three-match ODI series against India, with Steve Smith being named as the team's captain. Cummins, who returned home after the second Test, will stay in Australia following the demise of his mother.

"Pat won't be coming back, he's still taking care of what's happened back home. Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process," head coach Andrew McDonald was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Cummins has not been replaced in the 15-man squad, but Nathan Ellis was recently recalled after Jhye Richardson, who suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury while playing club cricket, was ruled out of the India ODIs.

McDonald also confirmed David Warner is set to return to the side after missing the last two Tests due to a fractured elbow. Ashton Agar has also returned to India after being sent home midway through the Test series.

The ODI series also marks the return of Glenn Maxwell from the badly-broken leg he suffered last November while Mitchell Marsh also got back in the mix after the ankle surgery which disrupted his home season following the T20 World Cup.

The first ODI of the three-match series is slated to take place on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia ODI squad vs India: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

(With Inputs From IANS)