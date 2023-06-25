New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is highly known for his dynamic batting but post-retirement, he is one of the few names that are really active on the social media platform. Sehwag keeps fans entertained with his hilarious tweets and remarks.

Sehwag once again set the internet on fire with his review of the new movie Adipurush starring the south cinema sensation Prabhas and Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon. The movie is facing massive criticism from fans over its screenplay and dialogues of Ramayana and the Indian gods.

The former Indian opener is the latest to give his view on the movie and reacted to it in his own style. "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara that," wrote Sehwag from his official Twitter handle.