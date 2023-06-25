Advertisement

Pata Chala Katappa Ne Bahubali Ko Kyun Maara: Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Troll Of Adipurush Movie Star Prabhas Goes Viral

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled movie Adipurush with a hilarious tweet that is now going viral on the internet.

Updated: June 25, 2023 2:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is highly known for his dynamic batting but post-retirement, he is one of the few names that are really active on the social media platform. Sehwag keeps fans entertained with his hilarious tweets and remarks.

Sehwag once again set the internet on fire with his review of the new movie Adipurush starring the south cinema sensation Prabhas and Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon. The movie is facing massive criticism from fans over its screenplay and dialogues of Ramayana and the Indian gods.

The former Indian opener is the latest to give his view on the movie and reacted to it in his own style. "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara that," wrote Sehwag from his official Twitter handle.

The remark was in reference to Prabhas' blockbuster movie 'Bahubali' which was a great success worldwide. This troll from Virender Sehwag is now going viral all over the internet. Fans are sharing the tweet at a rapid pace.

Sehwag Reacts To India's 1983 World Cup Glory

On this day, 40 years ago India created history under the leadership of legendary Kapil Dev and won their first-ever World Cup. Virender Sehwag recalled the historic day with a tweet and wrote "The catch that changed Indian Cricket forever. Kapil Paaji with that catch of Viv Richards and with his team of great contributors and a passionate dream led India to World Cup glory. What a day !"

The 1983 World Cup victory is what made cricket so big in India today. The Indian team was one of the biggest underdogs and with complete efforts and hard work from everyone, Kapil Dev and company won the first-ever World Cup for India.

Pata Chala Katappa Ne Bahubali Ko Kyun Maara: Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Troll Of Adipurush Movie Star Prabhas Goes Viral

