Pathum Nissanka’s explosive century powers Sri Lanka to eight wicket thrashing of Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 100 off 52 balls leads Sri Lanka to 8-wicket win over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026.

Pathum Nissanka

Opener Pathum Nissanka produced a masterclass with an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls to guide Sri Lanka to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Australia in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group match at Pallekele International Stadium. The win secured Sri Lanka’s spot in the Super Eights and left Australia’s qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

Australia post 181 after blazing start

Australia got off to a flyer after being sent in to bat, with Mitchell Marsh (54 off 27) and Travis Head (56 off 29) adding 104 runs in under nine overs. The pair hammered boundaries and sixes at will, taking Australia to 70 without loss in the Powerplay.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

However, Sri Lanka staged a strong comeback in the second half. Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha starred with 3 for 37, while the last four wickets tumbled for just six runs. Glenn Maxwell contributed 22 off 15, and Josh Inglis made 27 off 22, but Australia were bowled out for 181 – well short of the 200-plus total they threatened early on.

Matheesha Pathirana’s hamstring injury in the third over was a blow for Sri Lanka, forcing Dasun Shanaka to complete the over.

Nissanka and Mendis dominate chase

Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera early when he sliced a Marcus Stoinis delivery to deep backward point. But Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (51 off 38) steadied the ship with a 97-run second-wicket stand, keeping Sri Lanka well ahead at the halfway mark.

Stoinis struck again to dismiss Mendis at deep mid-wicket, but Nissanka remained unruffled. Pavan Rathnayake finished unbeaten on 28 off 15 as Sri Lanka chased down 182 in just 18 overs.

Pathum Nissanka’s match-winning century

Pathum Nissanka delivered a breathtaking unbeaten 100 off 52 balls, laced with 10 fours and five towering sixes. His belligerent knock turned a potentially tricky chase into a comfortable victory, showcasing exceptional timing, power, and composure under pressure. Nissanka’s innings not only sealed Sri Lanka’s Super Eights berth but also underlined his growing stature as one of the premier openers in T20 cricket.

Australia’s qualification hopes hang by a thread

Australia now face an uphill task to stay alive in the tournament. They must win their final group match against Oman by a massive margin and hope both Sri Lanka and Ireland defeat Zimbabwe. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Thursday, Australia could be eliminated even before their last game.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/