PAU vs AGORC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 24, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 24

PAU vs AGORC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 24, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 24

Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Best Dream11 Prediction today Match 24, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 24: Pataudi Cricket Club will lock horns against AGORC in the Match 24 of the KCA Club Championship T20. Both the teams have played exceptionally well and have won three of the four games that they have played so far.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, - Match 24 Time, Date And Venue

Match 24: PAU vs AGR, Match 24

Date: 10th May 2023

Time: 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

This is a bowling friendly pitch. Despite that technically sound batters can generate good runs on this pitch. There are minimal chances of rain. The temprature is expected tobe around 31 degree celsius.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Match 24, Playing 11s

Pataudi Cricket Club Possible 11: Athuljith M Anu, Anshad-S, Tejas-CM (wk), Rahul Sharma-I (c), Neel Sunny, Arun Poulose, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh-NS, Pavan Raj

AGORC Possible 11: Akhil M S, V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby (c), Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP

Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Head To Head

Not Available.

Match 24 Points Table

GROUP A P W L D NR NRR Pts 1 Muthoot Microfin 4 3 1 0 0 0.575 12 2 AGORC 4 3 1 0 0 0.485 12 3 Prathibha Cricket Club 4 2 2 0 0 -0.087 8 4 Jolly Rovers 4 1 3 0 0 -0.074 4 5 BK-55 4 1 3 0 0 -0.665 4 GROUP B P W L D NR NRR Pts 1 Athreya Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0 0.263 12 2 Pataudi Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0 -0.851 12 3 Masters Cricket Club 3 2 1 0 0 3.451 8 4 Swantons Cricket Club 3 1 2 0 0 0.547 4 5 Tripunithura Cricket Club 4 0 4 0 0 -2.767 0 Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Match 24, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P

Batters: A Poulose, N Sunny(vc)

All-rounders: A MS, V Chandran, A Muhammad(c)

Bowlers: S V Samson, Sreejith KR, N Basil, P Raj, Ajayaghosh NS

Who Will Win Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Match 24?

AGORC is expected to win the Match 24.