Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Best Dream11 Prediction today Match 24, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 24: Pataudi Cricket Club will lock horns against AGORC in the Match 24 of the KCA Club Championship T20. Both the teams have played exceptionally well and have won three of the four games that they have played so far.
Match 24: PAU vs AGR
Date: 10th May 2023
Time: 01:40 PM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report
This is a bowling friendly pitch. Despite that technically sound batters can generate good runs on this pitch. There are minimal chances of rain. The temprature is expected tobe around 31 degree celsius.
Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Match 24, Playing 11s
Pataudi Cricket Club Possible 11: Athuljith M Anu, Anshad-S, Tejas-CM (wk), Rahul Sharma-I (c), Neel Sunny, Arun Poulose, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh-NS, Pavan Raj
AGORC Possible 11: Akhil M S, V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby (c), Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP
Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Head To Head
Not Available.
Match 24 Points Table
|GROUP A
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Muthoot Microfin
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.575
|12
|2
|AGORC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.485
|12
|3
|Prathibha Cricket Club
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-0.087
|8
|4
|Jolly Rovers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.074
|4
|5
|BK-55
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.665
|4
|GROUP B
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Athreya Cricket Club
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.263
|12
|2
|Pataudi Cricket Club
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|-0.851
|12
|3
|Masters Cricket Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3.451
|8
|4
|Swantons Cricket Club
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.547
|4
|5
|Tripunithura Cricket Club
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-2.767
|0
Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC), Match 24, Match 24, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers
Wicket-keeper: Rahul P
Batters: A Poulose, N Sunny(vc)
All-rounders: A MS, V Chandran, A Muhammad(c)
Bowlers: S V Samson, Sreejith KR, N Basil, P Raj, Ajayaghosh NS
Who Will Win Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC (PAU vs AGORC) Match 24?
AGORC is expected to win the Match 24.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
