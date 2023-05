PAU vs MTC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 26, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 26

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC), Match 26 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC), Match 26 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: PAU vs MTC, Match 26

Date: 1t1h May 2023

Time: 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC), Match 26, Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

Spinners will get a good amount of help on the pitch. We can expect to see a high-scoring game. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC), Match 26, Match 26, Playing 11s

Pataudi Cricket Club Rahul Sharma(c), Athuljith M Anu, Arun Poulose, Neel Sunny, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Chandra Tejas(wk), Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh N S, Pavan Raj, Amal Ramesh, Brijesh Raj

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj(wk), Athul Raveendran, Rahul Chandran, Vinod Kumar, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph(c), J Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Mohan, Shoun Roger

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC) Head To Head

KCA Championship T20 Points Table

GROUP A P W L D NR NRR Pts 1 Muthoot Microfin 4 3 1 0 0 0.575 12 2 AGORC 4 3 1 0 0 0.485 12 3 Prathibha Cricket Club 4 2 2 0 0 -0.087 8 4 Jolly Rovers 4 1 3 0 0 -0.074 4 5 BK-55 4 1 3 0 0 -0.665 4 GROUP B P W L D NR NRR Pts 1 Athreya Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0 0.263 12 2 Pataudi Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0 -0.851 12 3 Masters Cricket Club 3 2 1 0 0 3.451 8 4 Swantons Cricket Club 3 1 2 0 0 0.547 4 5 Tripunithura Cricket Club 4 0 4 0 0 -2.767 0

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC), Match 26, Match 26, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper : Vishnu Raj

Batters: Rohan Kunnummel (c), Neel Sunny (vc), Arun Poulose

All-rounders : Sijomon Joseph, Pallam Anfal, Amal Ramesh

Bowlers : Rahul Chandran, Vinod Kumar-I, Pavan Raj, Ajayaghosh-NS

Who Will Win Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (PAU vs MTC) Match 26?

Pataudi Cricket Club is expected to win the match.