Paul Stirling makes HISTORY, becomes first player to achieve THIS T20I feat, surpasses Rohit Sharma

Ireland captain and veteran all-rounder Paul Stirling made history on Thursday by playing his 160th T20I, surpassing former India captain Rohit Sharma to become the most capped player in men’s T20 international cricket. The milestone was achieved during Ireland’s match against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, cementing Stirling’s status as one of the stalwarts of Irish cricket.

Stirling’s Journey with Ireland

Since making his T20I debut in 2009 against Pakistan, Stirling has been a fixture at the top of Ireland’s batting order. Renowned for his aggressive style in the power play, he has often provided the spark that has propelled Ireland into competitive positions in T20 matches. Over the years, Stirling has played some of the most memorable innings for Ireland, combining flair with consistency, and has been instrumental in shaping the team’s modern T20 identity.

Ranking among T20I greats

At 35 years old, Stirling is not only the most experienced T20I player but also fourth on the all-time T20I run-scorers list, amassing 3,874 runs, including one century and 24 fifties. Only the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have scored more runs in T20 internationals. On the appearances chart, Stirling’s Ireland teammate George Dockrell ranks third with 153 matches, followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (148) and England captain Jos Buttler (144).

Power-Hitting and Big-Match temperament

Stirling is well-known for his powerful strokeplay and ability to hit boundaries with ease. Whether driving straight down the ground or pulling over midwicket, he combines technique with sheer strength. His talent shines in high-pressure situations, including two explosive innings against Afghanistan in the World T20 Qualifier finals in 2012 and 2013. Though a back injury has limited his bowling in recent years, Stirling has previously delivered crucial spells, including during Ireland’s historic 2011 World Cup victory over England, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

Success in Franchise Cricket

Stirling’s batting prowess has also earned him opportunities in T20 leagues around the world. He has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), ILT20, SA20, and The Hundred. In 2022, he starred for Southern Brave in The Hundred, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls to guide his team to a nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire. His performances in franchise cricket highlight his adaptability and ability to deliver in different conditions and leagues globally.

With this landmark T20I appearance, Paul Stirling has not only etched his name in the record books but also demonstrated his enduring value to Irish cricket. His combination of experience, big-match temperament, and power-hitting makes him one of the most respected T20 players in the world, both on the international stage and in franchise cricket.