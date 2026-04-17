IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting admits to “running out of appreciation” for spectacular batting performance

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting admits to “running out of appreciation” for spectacular batting performance

Ricky Ponting has backed batters after his brilliant spell helped Punjab Kings register a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Apr 17, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Published On Apr 17, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 17, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer and Prabsimran Singh

Following Punjab Kings’ convincing 7-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the fast bowling coach James Hopes and Head Coach Ricky Ponting lauded the side’s tactical discipline and individual brilliance. Speaking during the ‘Dressing Room Diaries’ after the match, the coaches highlighted the “tone-setting” opening spell from Arshdeep Singh and the “calculating” batting masterclass from Prabhsimran Singh as the catalysts for the win.

Hopes was quick to dismiss any talk of a “rough patch” for lead pacer Arshdeep Singh, instead pointing to the left-armer’s work ethic as the reason for his immediate impact on the game.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

We talk about people setting the tone; the way Arsh set the tone in the first over, swung the ball around, and put them on the back foot was exceptional,” he said.

Arsh, I know you’ve been going through what you consider a rough patch but the rest of us don’t think so. The work you put in over the last couple of days to be able to do this straight away tonight was the reward. To be on the mark from the first ball, get two early wickets, and then come back at the end to do what you normally do… it’s a credit to your work,” he added.

Chasing a challenging total, the Punjab Kings’ batting unit drew high praise from the head coach, particularly for their composure under pressure. Ponting specifically lauded Prabhsimran Singh, who scored an unbeaten 80 off just 39 balls and stayed glued to the pitch throughout the inning.

The batting, I’m now starting to run out of appreciation for what we’re doing, but dear, we’re batting well,” Ponting remarked. “Prabh, I need to praise you because you didn’t get a lot of strike during the Powerplay. Most of your hard work had to be done outside of it, but you were so skillful, so calm, and so calculating. You’re batting as well as I’ve ever seen you bat.”

While the Mumbai Indians looked poised for a massive total, Ponting credited the bowling group’s resilience. Noting the change of momentum in the middle overs, he specifically mentioned Shashank Singh for his pivotal contributions that kept the target within reach.

Well done to the bowling group. The ability to claw it back was key. It felt like they might get a few more than 200, but Shanky’s (Shashank) couple of overs changed the momentum again.”

Punjab Kings have recorded four wins so far in the season and are currently placed at the top of the table with nine points. Despite the celebratory mood, the veteran coach reminded his squad that the journey is long and they need to keep working hard in pursuit of excellence.

We know that if we play somewhere near our best, we’re going to keep winning lots of games of cricket,” Ponting concluded. “We should be proud of where we are right now, but that doesn’t mean we don’t go to bed tonight thinking about how we can get better again tomorrow.”

The Kings will next play against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at their home ground- New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

P

Press Trust of India

Related News

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard and updates

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard and updates
Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs… for using mobile phone in dugout

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs… for using mobile phone in dugout
Mahela Jayawardene’s blunt take on Jasprit Bumrah after MI’s fourth loss in IPL 2026, says…

Mahela Jayawardene’s blunt take on Jasprit Bumrah after MI’s fourth loss in IPL 2026, says…
Shreyas Iyer reacts ‘Savage’ after sensational catch leaves Rohit & Suryakumar stunned

Shreyas Iyer reacts ‘Savage’ after sensational catch leaves Rohit & Suryakumar stunned

Latest News

GT vs KKR IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Ponting admits to "running out of appreciation" for spectacular batting performance

RR manager Romi Bhinder fined for using mobile phone in dugout

Avneet Kaur to LizLaz: Virat Kohli again caught in ‘Like’ controversy

Jayawardene’s blunt take on Bumrah after wicketless run

Shreyas Iyer’s funny reply after sensational mid-air stunner

Editor's Pick

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs