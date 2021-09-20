Dubai: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings would like to start their UAE leg with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Dubai. The Royals are placed fifth in the points table, while the Kings are at the sixth spot – but PBKS have played eight matches. That means they have to start winning if they want to make the playoffs.

So, what would be Punjab Kings 11 versus RR?

In-form openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would open the batting without a doubt. The two Bengalureans have been prolific run-getters for the Kings over the past seasons and have probably been the only silver lining for the side. Veteran Chris Gayle showed he still has it in him in the India leg. Given his experience, he would slot in at No 3.

Another big-hitting West Indian follows Gayle. Nicolas Pooran would come in at No 4. Two promising Indian stars – Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan – would come in at No 5 and 6 respectively. Chris Jordan would be the sole specialist all-rounder. Adil Rashid would pair with Ravi Bishnoi as the two specialist spinners in the slow tracks in Dubai. Mohammed Shami would be one of the pacers while the other could Arshdeep Singh.

Aiden Markram and Nathan Ellis would have to miss out.

Punjab Kings Predicted Plating 11: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Compared to their batting depth, they look a little weak in the pace department and the lower-middle order. PBKS is a top-heavy unit and would hope they fire.