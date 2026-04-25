IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • PBKS star Cooper Connolly reveals winning formula as Punjab Kings dominate IPL 2026

PBKS star Cooper Connolly reveals winning formula as Punjab Kings dominate IPL 2026

PBKS star Cooper Connolly explains how Punjab Kings are dominating IPL 2026 with consistency and basics.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Published On Apr 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly

Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly said the team’s perfect run in IPL 2026 has come from sticking to the basics and executing them for longer periods as they look to sustain their strong start to the season through the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

PBKS sitting at the top with dominant performances

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are at the top of the points table with 11 points, including five wins from six matches. “It’s always been positive. We just reinforce and reinforce, keep doing what we’ve been doing for the first sort of five, six games. We’ve been good.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

I think we just need to keep sticking to the basics and do the basics for longer. We know every team’s very good in this sort of competition and any team can beat any team. So just looking to keep the basics down and keep moving forward and sticking to what we know,” said Connolly in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Connolly’s impressive impact with the bat

Connolly, 22, has made a huge impact for PBKS as a specialist batter – amassing 223 runs in six matches. He also talked about how his time in the IPL has been a learning experience.

It’s been great. I think we’ve got a world-class team, so just learning off the likes of the openers as well, getting a bit of time out in the middle with them, them going about their business and just soaking it all in because they’ve done a wonderful job at the top.

“Just really trying to embrace being at the top there with them and watch them go to work and put away some, I guess, some good bowling and make it tough for the bowlers in the power play,” he said.

Connolly credits Priyansh Arya for match-winning knock

On his batting tempo in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, where he made 87, Connolly credited Priyansh Arya, who slammed 93, for doing the heavy lifting from the other end.

I think what helps is that Arya at the other end was just going nuts. He was hitting the ball everywhere. So I was kind of lucky enough to sort of, I could soak up a few as much as it wasn’t planned, just being able to sort of, I guess, relax a little bit because he was flying at the other end.

But then, just trying to pick a matchup that I thought would work for me and sort of get myself going. I guess a couple of boundaries sort of gets you rolling and the feel of the middle of the bat always makes it a lot better. I think I am finding my tempo and just trying to pick the right matchup to sort of get myself going.”

Learning from Australia A stint in India

Reflecting on his stint with Australia A in India last year, Connolly said, “I think it was a great experience for me. I think just to get the sort of conditions and what it’s like to play in India compared to Australia and understand that a little bit more because obviously I hadn’t played much in India.

But I am just trying to work out the skinniness of batting in India and how nice the wickets are. It’s just about trusting the processes that you’ve done to sort of get to this position and keep trusting them and being brave.”

Nehal Wadhera eyes comeback despite poor form

PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera, who has been slotted in Impact Substitutes for the clash against DC, admitted to him not being in the best of his form (40 runs in five games), but hoped for the side to maintain its pole position in the points table.

We have been winning consistently and the team atmosphere is very good. When you’re on top of the table and winning matches consecutively, your confidence is naturally high, and we hope to keep winning and stay at the top of the table.

“My form hasn’t been good, but I treat every game as a new game. I don’t keep my past performances in mind, if you do, it will affect your future games. I’m learning from it and have made some minor adjustments to my technique – especially regarding going with the flow of the game.

Further talking about the adjustments, Wadhera said, “These aren’t many technical changes, but a few psychological adjustments concerning how I read the game. I’ve worked on these things and hope to do better today.

My role is to adapt to the situation. I adjust my tempo according to the match situation. It’s been the same for the last four years of the IPL, and my role will continue to remain the same.”

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Pat Cummins hails Ishan Kishan’s captaincy ahead of SRH comeback in IPL 2026, says…

Pat Cummins hails Ishan Kishan’s captaincy ahead of SRH comeback in IPL 2026, says…
‘He wanted a hundred!’ Virat Kohli’s ruthless mindset leaves Gujarat Titans coach in awe

‘He wanted a hundred!’ Virat Kohli’s ruthless mindset leaves Gujarat Titans coach in awe
‘Feels great…’: Devdutt Padikkal’s comeback knock of 55 helps RCB pull off big chase against Gujarat Titans

‘Feels great…’: Devdutt Padikkal’s comeback knock of 55 helps RCB pull off big chase against Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT

Latest News

IPL 2026: Cummins hails Kishan’s captaincy ahead of SRH comeback

‘He wanted a hundred!’ Kohli’s ruthless mindset leaves GT coach in awe

Connolly reveals winning formula as PBKS dominate IPL 2026

‘Feels great’: Padikkal powers RCB chase with blazing 55 vs GT

Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets!

Editor's Pick

Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World

Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World
KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?