PBKS Troll Rohit Sharma After He Got Out For Duck, MI Give Savage Reply
After the Mumbai Indians captain left the pitch for a duck against them, Punjab Kings attempted to trolling Rohit Sharma.
New Delhi: The Shikhar Dhawan-led team lost for the fourth time in a row and fell short of its 215-215 goal. The home team crossed the 200-run threshold once more but was unable to hold it this time.
During the match Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, was dismissed for a three-ball duck. There were high expectations for him after he scored two runs against the Gujarat Titans and three runs against the Rajasthan Royals, but he utterly failed. In addition, after being dismissed for a duck, he joined KKR's Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and RCB's Dinesh Karthik on the list of hitters who have been dismissed for ducks the most frequently.
During the match, when Rohit left to look for a duck, PBKS made fun of him and tried to troll him.
They wrote the first letter of Rohit's name and tweeted "0" alongside it. MI didn't respond to PBKS' tweet straightaway and waited till the end of the game. The visitors hit back at PBKS in a brutal fashion after Tilak Varma's match-winning six.
Check the post:
Rohit Sharma ? x 6
KXIP ? x 0
PBKS ? x 0 #Respect
Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023
Rohit's zero against PBKS was his 15th in the IPL's history, and he is now on a list he would rather to forget. It was Rohit's 200th game for MI and his 236th overall in the IPL, however on this notable day, he struggled at the plate.
SKY steal historic win for MI
After Rohit was dismissed, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav assumed responsibility and added 116 runs for the third wicket. Ishan scored a crucial 75 off 42 balls while Suryakumar blasted a blistering 66 off only 31 balls before being removed in the 17th over.
Tilak Varma, who hit an undefeated 26 off just 10 balls, also had a significant impact. In the chase, Tim David hit 19* off 10 balls. Tilak finished off the pursuit by hitting a six against Arshdep Singh.
