Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is hosting Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. The CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway joined a massive opening partnership of 86 runs and provided their team with a flaunting start.

Punjab Kings made an unique request from their official Twitter handle and it was also the request of millions of fans across the globe. "Petition to send Dhoni at No. 3!," PBKS tweeted from their official handle.

However, their request was not put under consideration as Shivam Dube walked out to bat at number 3 after Sikandar Raza dismissed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 runs off 31 balls). Punjab Kings didn't give up as they made another tweet and this time they requested MS Dhoni to come out to bat on number four. They tweeted "No. 4 works too. As long as we get to see him bat!"