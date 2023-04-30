Advertisement

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Ignore Punjab Kings' Petition To See MS Dhoni Bat No. 3 - See Viral Tweet

Punjab Kings made an unique request from their official Twitter handle and it was also the request of millions of fans across the globe

Updated: April 30, 2023 4:35 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is hosting Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. The CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway joined a massive opening partnership of 86 runs and provided their team with a flaunting start.

Punjab Kings made an unique request from their official Twitter handle and it was also the request of millions of fans across the globe. "Petition to send Dhoni at No. 3!," PBKS tweeted from their official handle.

However, their request was not put under consideration as Shivam Dube walked out to bat at number 3 after Sikandar Raza dismissed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 runs off 31 balls). Punjab Kings didn't give up as they made another tweet and this time they requested MS Dhoni to come out to bat on number four. They tweeted "No. 4 works too. As long as we get to see him bat!"

There are speculations that MS Dhoni might be playing his last IPL and fans want to see MS Dhoni in action as much as possible before the legendary skipper finally hangs up his boots.

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Shubhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

