PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Comes In For Delhi As Mitchell Marsh Misses Out Due To Injury

DC suffered a massive blow as their skipper informed about Mitchell Marsh's injury at the toss. The state of Marsh's injury has not been revealed yet.

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Wednesday. Every game from here on is must win for PBKS in order for them to qualify for the playoffs and even that wouldn't ensure it. On the other hand, DC suffered a massive blow as their skipper informed about Mitchell Marsh's injury at the toss.

"We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead-up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh is injured," said Warner at the toss. The state of Marsh's injury has not been revealed yet.

The Delhi-based team also brought back star opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing 11. However, he has not played a single splendid knock in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Punjab Kings also made some changes in the playing 11. They brought in Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide back into the team for the match against Delhi. "We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process. We have two changes. Taide and Rabada come in," said Dhawan after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh