Advertisement

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Comes In For Delhi As Mitchell Marsh Misses Out Due To Injury

DC suffered a massive blow as their skipper informed about Mitchell Marsh's injury at the toss. The state of Marsh's injury has not been revealed yet.

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Comes In For Delhi As Mitchell Marsh Misses Out Due To Injury
Updated: May 17, 2023 7:23 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Wednesday. Every game from here on is must win for PBKS in order for them to qualify for the playoffs and even that wouldn't ensure it. On the other hand, DC suffered a massive blow as their skipper informed about Mitchell Marsh's injury at the toss.

"We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead-up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh is injured," said Warner at the toss. The state of Marsh's injury has not been revealed yet.

The Delhi-based team also brought back star opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing 11. However, he has not played a single splendid knock in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Punjab Kings also made some changes in the playing 11. They brought in Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide back into the team for the match against Delhi. "We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process. We have two changes. Taide and Rabada come in," said Dhawan after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-PBKS vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs DC 64 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Score-PBKS vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Scotland Announce Squad For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Zimbabwe

Scotland Announce Squad For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifie...

'Every Young Kid Looks Up To RCB,' Brett Lee Heaps Praise On IPL Team For Inspiring The Young Generation

'Every Young Kid Looks Up To RCB,' Brett Lee Heaps Praise On...

Most M.O.M Awards For Each IPL Team

Most M.O.M Awards For Each IPL Team

Most M.O.M Awards For Each IPL Team

Most M.O.M Awards For Each IPL Team

Advertisement