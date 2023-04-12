PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, 07:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh
Injury Report
No Major Updates as of now.
Live Streaming
Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.
PBKS vs GT My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen Venkatesh Iyer(c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Nitish Rana
All-rounders Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell
Bowlers Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan(vc), Shardul Thakur, Alzaari Joseph
PBKS vs GT Probable XI
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, SM Curran, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma (wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill, HH Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, DA Miller, Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
