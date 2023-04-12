Advertisement

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

Updated: April 12, 2023 7:07 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of PBKS vs GT, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh

Injury Report

No Major Updates as of now.

 

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs GT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen Venkatesh Iyer(c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Nitish Rana

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell

Bowlers Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan(vc), Shardul Thakur, Alzaari Joseph

 

PBKS vs GT Probable XI

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, SM Curran, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma (wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, HH Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, DA Miller, Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

