PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, head-to-head, key players & preview

Shreyas Iyer leading a strong PBKS side and Shubman Gill captaining GT, this promises to be a thrilling contest. Check head-to-head record and key players.

PBKS vs GT

The fourth match of IPL 2026 will see Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The two teams have a history of close contests in the league.

Punjab Kings look strong this season

Punjab Kings reached the final last season under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy but fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This year, the team looks well-balanced and dangerous once again.

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The top order will be led by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Shreyas Iyer will bat at No. 3 and will be expected to deliver after scoring 604 runs at a strike rate of 175 last season, including six half-centuries.

Punjab also have explosive middle-order batters in Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai will provide all-round balance, while Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly will look to make an impact.

Gujarat Titans’ key players

Gujarat Titans will rely heavily on the opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. Sudharsan was the highest run-scorer last season with 759 runs, while Gill scored 650. Jos Buttler’s recent form will be closely watched.

Glenn Phillips and Jason Holder will be expected to contribute with both bat and ball. The pace attack looks strong with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Luke Wood. Rashid Khan will lead the spin department, supported by Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar.

Head-to-Head record

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 6 times in the IPL. Both teams are currently tied, each with three victories. In the 2025 IPL season, the Punjab Kings bested the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their sole meeting.

This matchup is shaping up to be a thrilling one, pitting two evenly matched squads against each other. The Punjab Kings will aim to capitalize on their formidable top order and the strength of their all-rounders, whereas the Gujarat Titans will lean on their seasoned batting lineup and the spin wizardry of Rashid Khan.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Squads for IPL 2026

GT squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

PBKS squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad