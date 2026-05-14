PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings stop Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala?

PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Punjab Kings return to Dharamsala on Wednesday for a crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians, with their playoff hopes still hanging in the balance.

PBKS started the season strongly and stayed among the top teams for a long time, but four straight defeats have suddenly put them under pressure. With only a few league games remaining, the side cannot afford many more slip-ups if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

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Mumbai’s season, meanwhile, never really took off. Injuries, inconsistent batting and lack of momentum hurt the five-time champions badly this year. Their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru officially ended their playoff hopes, but the team still has enough experience to spoil another side’s campaign.

Match details for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 clash

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14 and the action begins at 7:30 PM IST. The venue usually attracts plenty of attention because of its scenic backdrop and lively pitch conditions.

Fans can watch the match live on the JioStar Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

PBKS vs MI head to head record

The contests between Punjab and Mumbai have usually been close over the years. Out of 35 IPL meetings so far, Punjab Kings have won 18 while Mumbai Indians have picked up 17 victories.

Punjab also defeated MI earlier this season, so they will walk into this contest with confidence from that result.

Dharamsala pitch report

Batters generally enjoy playing in Dharamsala because the pitch offers true bounce and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Once set, players can score quickly and clear the ropes regularly due to the conditions at the venue.

Fast bowlers may get some help during the first few overs, especially under lights, but overall it remains a good batting surface. Dew could also become important later in the night, which is why teams chasing often enjoy an advantage here.

Punjab likely to continue with attacking batting approach

PBKS are unlikely to make major changes despite their losing run. Youngsters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh are expected to open again, while captain Shreyas Iyer will have the responsibility of controlling the middle overs.

The presence of Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen gives the side balance, while the bowling attack will depend heavily on Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

Mumbai Indians look to salvage pride

Even though they are out of the playoff race, Mumbai still have players capable of changing games single-handedly. Captain Suryakumar Yadav remains their biggest batting threat, while Tilak Varma and Will Jacks can also play aggressive cricket in the middle order.

Their bowling attack will once again revolve around Jasprit Bumrah, who has been one of the few positives for MI this season.

Predicted MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

PBKS vs MI prediction

On current form, Punjab may start as favourites in Dharamsala. But with Mumbai having nothing to lose now, they could play far more freely than before and make life difficult for PBKS.