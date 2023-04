PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 27: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 07:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 20, Thursday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Lucknow

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper : Jitesh Sharma

Batters : Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan(vc), Faf du Plessis (c)

All-rounders : Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Mathew Short, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers : Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Probable XI Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai