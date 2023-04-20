PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Reaction To Liam Livingstone's Dismissal Goes Viral - WATCH
Virat Kohli surprised everyone with his return as the skipper of fan favourite franchise, Royal Challengers Banglore in the match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali
The real magic of Virat's captaincy was visible in the second innings when his changes in bowling and sharp review threw Punjab Kings on the backfoot. Everyone is appreciating Virat's decisions as the RCB skipper.
He brought in Wanindu Hasarnga at the right time and got the crucial wicket of dangerous Matt Short. Then his review against Liam Livingstone provided Mohammed Siraj with his second wicket of the day. Umpire denied the appeal of LBW by Siraj but Virat backed him and went upstairs.
The decision of the on-field umpire was overturned. Virat and Siraj celebrated the dismissal of Livingstone in their aggressive style. The video of their celebration is going viral on the internet and fans are sharing it rapidly.
PBKS vs RCB 1st Innings
Punjab Kings made a superb strong comeback in the death overs to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/4 in their 20 overs in 27th Match of the IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here on Thursday.
On a hot afternoon, Faf du Plessis and stand-in skipper Virat Kohli took Bangalore to 91/0 in ten overs and looked in sight for a score above 180. Du Plessis, despite a bruised rib, was the star of Bangalore's batting with his 56-ball 84, hitting five fours and as many sixes.
Kohli, on the other hand, made a 47-ball 59, but suffered a slowdown in the middle overs. It resulted in Bangalore losing wickets in a cluster and didn't get the desired finishing kick as they lost all four wickets in the death overs, with Punjab bowlers using cutters well and not bowling much fuller deliveries to keep Bangalore below 180.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/4 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 84, Virat Kohli 59; Harpreet Brar 3/31, Arshdeep Singh 1/34) against Punjab Kings
(with IANS inputs)
