Mohali: Virat Kohli surprised everyone with his return as the skipper of fan favourite franchise, Royal Challengers Banglore in the match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. He also scored a half-century that helped his team put 174 runs on the scoreboard.

The real magic of Virat's captaincy was visible in the second innings when his changes in bowling and sharp review threw Punjab Kings on the backfoot. Everyone is appreciating Virat's decisions as the RCB skipper.

He brought in Wanindu Hasarnga at the right time and got the crucial wicket of dangerous Matt Short. Then his review against Liam Livingstone provided Mohammed Siraj with his second wicket of the day. Umpire denied the appeal of LBW by Siraj but Virat backed him and went upstairs.

The decision of the on-field umpire was overturned. Virat and Siraj celebrated the dismissal of Livingstone in their aggressive style. The video of their celebration is going viral on the internet and fans are sharing it rapidly.