Advertisement

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Reaction To Liam Livingstone's Dismissal Goes Viral - WATCH

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Reaction To Liam Livingstone's Dismissal Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli surprised everyone with his return as the skipper of fan favourite franchise, Royal Challengers Banglore in the match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali

Updated: April 20, 2023 6:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: Virat Kohli surprised everyone with his return as the skipper of fan favourite franchise, Royal Challengers Banglore in the match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. He also scored a half-century that helped his team put 174 runs on the scoreboard.

The real magic of Virat's captaincy was visible in the second innings when his changes in bowling and sharp review threw Punjab Kings on the backfoot. Everyone is appreciating Virat's decisions as the RCB skipper.

He brought in Wanindu Hasarnga at the right time and got the crucial wicket of dangerous Matt Short. Then his review against Liam Livingstone provided Mohammed Siraj with his second wicket of the day. Umpire denied the appeal of LBW by Siraj but Virat backed him and went upstairs.

The decision of the on-field umpire was overturned. Virat and Siraj celebrated the dismissal of Livingstone in their aggressive style. The video of their celebration is going viral on the internet and fans are sharing it rapidly.

PBKS vs RCB 1st Innings

Punjab Kings made a superb strong comeback in the death overs to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/4 in their 20 overs in 27th Match of the IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here on Thursday.

On a hot afternoon, Faf du Plessis and stand-in skipper Virat Kohli took Bangalore to 91/0 in ten overs and looked in sight for a score above 180. Du Plessis, despite a bruised rib, was the star of Bangalore's batting with his 56-ball 84, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

Kohli, on the other hand, made a 47-ball 59, but suffered a slowdown in the middle overs. It resulted in Bangalore losing wickets in a cluster and didn't get the desired finishing kick as they lost all four wickets in the death overs, with Punjab bowlers using cutters well and not bowling much fuller deliveries to keep Bangalore below 180.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/4 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 84, Virat Kohli 59; Harpreet Brar 3/31, Arshdeep Singh 1/34) against Punjab Kings

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Reaction To Liam Livingstone's Dismissal Goes Viral - WATCH
IPL 2023: Sarandeep Singh Makes Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson's Return To Indian Side, Says 'Performances Are The Only Criteria'
Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Complete Century of 30+ Scores In IPL
'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leading RCB Once Again | Watch Viral Reactions
Not MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Picks AB De Villiers And Lasith Malinga As GOATs Of IPL
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RCB 27 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket ...

IPL 2023: Sarandeep Singh Makes Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson's Return To Indian Side, Says 'Performances Are The Only Criteria'

IPL 2023: Sarandeep Singh Makes Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson...

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Complete Century of 30+ Scores In IPL

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Complete Century of 30+ ...

'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leading RCB Once Again | Watch Viral Reactions

'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leadi...

Live Score-Bahrain vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRN vs SIN Live Cricket Score, 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Bahrain vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Advertisement