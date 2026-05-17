PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru target playoff spot as Punjab Kings fight to stay alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head to Dharamsala on Sunday with a chance to move one step closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) a must-win league encounter. While RCB have looked one of the most consistent teams this season, PBKS are under pressure after a disappointing run of results in recent games.

Punjab Kings are still inside the top four, but five straight defeats have badly hurt their momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament. Another loss could make their playoff path even more difficult, which makes this a must-win game for the home side.

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Meanwhile, RCB have enjoyed a strong campaign and currently sit at the top of the points table with eight wins from 12 matches. Another victory in Dharamsala could officially strengthen their position in the playoff race.

PBKS searching for much-needed comeback

Punjab Kings started the season positively but have struggled badly in the second half of the tournament. The batting lineup has failed to finish games consistently, while the bowling attack has also leaked runs in pressure situations.

Playing at home could give PBKS some confidence, but senior players will now have to step up quickly if they want to keep their top-two hopes alive.

RCB look balanced ahead of crucial clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have looked more settled than most teams this season. Their batting unit has delivered regularly, while the bowlers have managed to control games during important moments.

RCB will once again depend on their experienced core to handle the pressure in a big away game as they push closer towards playoff qualification.

PBKS vs RCB match details

Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. The day game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Fans can watch the match live on the JioStar Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Dharamsala pitch report

The Dharamsala pitch has produced high-scoring matches in IPL 2026 so far. Batters have enjoyed the conditions, with teams crossing the 200-run mark comfortably in both games played at the venue this season.

Fast bowlers can get some early movement because of the conditions in Dharamsala, but once batters settle in, stroke-making becomes much easier. Chasing teams have also enjoyed success at the venue this year.

Since this is an afternoon game, managing conditions during the middle overs could become important for both teams.

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shared a close rivalry over the years in the IPL. Out of 37 meetings between the two teams, RCB have upper hand won 19 matches, while PBKS have registered 18 wins.

RCB also won the most recent meeting between the two sides in 2025.

PBKS vs RCB match prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will probably start as slight favourites considering their current form and consistency this season. Punjab Kings still have the advantage of playing at home, but RCB appear to be carrying more confidence heading into this important clash.

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